Pakistan name first eleven for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 29 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday revealed their first eleven for the upcoming second Test match against Bangladesh.

The hosts have made several changes in their playing eleven after conceding a 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in 1st Test.

One of the main changes in the playing squad was dropping star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and including Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed in the first eleven.

🚨 Pakistan's 12 for the second Test 🚨#PAKvBAN | #TestOnHai pic.twitter.com/9TprXzdzjx— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2024

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

At the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor