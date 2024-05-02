Pakistan Names Haris Rauf and Hassan Ali in Squad for T20I Series Against Ireland and England

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named the T20I squad during a press conference in Lahore for their tour of Ireland and England, starting 10 May with the three-match series against the Irish.

Haris Rauf is set for a return after missing the series against New Zealand in Pakistan after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during the PSL 2024 season. Hasan Ali also makes a comeback in the squad that will travel to Ireland and England for the T20I series.

Also Read | Pakistan announce women's squad for upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan retained much of the squad that played against the Black Caps at home, with two players—Usama Mir and Zaman Khan—omitted from the team. Salman Ali Agha, who was in the reserves in the recent home series, cuts the 18-member travelling contingent.

Pakistan Squad for T20I Series Against Ireland and England

Azam Khan was sidelined for the entire series against New Zealand due to discomfort in his right leg during the build-up. At the same time, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was forced out of the last two matches following a hamstring injury sustained in the third game.

Babar Azam will lead the side after being reinstated as white-ball captain ahead of the five-match T20I series at home against New Zealand, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate after the first game was washed out.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.