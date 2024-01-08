Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali gives aggressive reply to fan mocking his catching skills

New Delhi [India], January 8 : Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali responded aggressively to a fan who mocked his catching skills after the conclusion of the third Test against Australia.

Australia concluded the three-match Test series with an 8-wicket victory in Sydney on Saturday. Hasan went towards the stands to sign autographs for the fans.

In a video that went viral on social media, a fan taunted Hasan about his catching skills and said, as quoted from Geo News, "Come here, let me teach you how to catch."

Hasan didn't hold back while replying to the fan and said, "Sure, come here. Who will teach me how to catch?"

Pakistan once again failed to clinch their first win on Australian soil since 1995. Australia gained an unassailable lead after skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc orchestrated Pakistan's collapse.

Pakistan were 219 for 5 and needed 98 runs for a series-leveling victory. But Starc and Cummins levelled up their game to clinch the series and register a famous Boxing Day Test victory.

In the final Test, Josh Hazlewood's four-wicket haul powered Australia to chase down the total. Pakistan had their moments, but Australia showed their class as they swept the series 3-0.

With the end of the series, Australia's star opener Warner's sparkling Test career also came to a conclusion on Saturday at his home stadium, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warner hit 57 off 75 balls until his fairy-tale last innings came to an end just after midday on day four, leaving Australia 11 runs short of victory. As Warner went off to handshakes with the Pakistan squad and then waved his bat to a boisterous applause from the fans, he was dismissed by LBW to offspinner Sajid Khan on review.

There was never a dull moment when Warner took to the field. He finished his Test career as Australia's fifth-leading run-scorer in the format.

