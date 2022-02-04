Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain banned from bowling in international cricket

Mohammad Hasnain, the Pakistan pacer, has been suspended from bowling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, the Big Bash League as well as international cricket after failing to clear his bowling action, which was reported by umpire Gerard Abood in a match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2.Hasnain, who is currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, had his action tested in the Lahore-based ICC-approved lab, the results of which were sent to Cricket Australia. It was reviewed and verified by CA's independent expert.

The Cricket Australia release, on Friday, further stated, "As per the Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Procedures, Hasnain was due to be tested at Cricket Australia's ICC-approved facility in Brisbane within the mandated 14-day timeframe and before his departure from Australia. However, after he and others were recalled early by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was agreed he would conduct his test at the PCB's approved facility in Lahore, with results provided to Cricket Australia for independent review and verification."This process has been completed, with Hasnain's action found to be illegal by the PCB's testing laboratory and the report reviewed and verified by CA's independent expert."The PCB, on the other hand, stated, that they have discussed the report with their own bowling experts and are confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Hasnain to help the 21-year-old rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment.Hasnain has played eights ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals after making his Pakistan debut in 2019. Calling the youngster an asset for Pakistan cricket, the PCB also said that Mohammad Hasnain is one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp. “As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.”