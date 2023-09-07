Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah accomplishes remarkable record in ODIs

Lahore, Sep 7 Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah accomplished a remarkable and rare feat in One Day Internationals during the Super 4 stage match against Bangladesh.

Naseem Shah, who made an outstanding performance for Pakistan as they won the match by 7 wickets, became the first Pakistani bowler to take a wicket in every one of his 13 ODI matches with three scalps against Bangladesh.

As the bowler with a total of 32 wickets in his first 13 ODI appearances, while playing for Pakistan, Naseem also made history in this regard. Abdul Qadir's 27 wickets in his first 13 ODIs stood as the previous record, which he eclipsed.

Naseem showed amazing resiliency and determination, despite a shoulder injury concern earlier in the match. Bowling his first over of the match he dismissed the in-form Bangladeshi opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the very first ball with his great skill of swinging the ball in the air through both sides.

Naseem made a comeback after sustaining an early injury, and took the last two wickets of the Bangladesh innings, restricting them to a total of 193 runs.

Batting first Bangladesh tumbled down early in the inning, however their middle order came into play and added some runs on the board. Bangladesh posted 193 runs on the board losing all their wickets to which Pakistan easily chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand and 63 balls remaining.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor