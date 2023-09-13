Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup due to shoulder injury

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 13 : Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury and has been replaced by right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan on the eve of a do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka.

Naseem sustained an injury on his right shoulder during the Asia Cup Super Four match against India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement to announce the absence of Naseem which read, "Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening."

"He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," the PCB statement further read.

Experienced pacer Haris Rauf who didn't bowl a single over in the game against India on reserve day as a "precautionary measure" is also in doubt for the Sri Lanka game on Thursday.

Rauf is recovering well after feeling discomfort in his right flank. Team doctor Sohail Saleem talked about the injury situation of both pacers and said as quoted from the PCB statement, "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning.

The game against Sri Lanka would be crucial for Pakistan. The equation is simple a win against Sri Lanka in Colombo will send them through to the final against India.

Conversely, any other result in that match will see them miss out. That would not be an easy task for the two-time Asia Cup champions though, who are searching for their first title since 2012 and have some fresh injury concerns to a pair of key fast bowlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor