Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in Perth Test, lose WTC25 points

Perth [Australia], December 18 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Pakistan have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first Test in Perth.

The fine was handed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Pakistan was ruled to be two overs short of the target when time allowances were taken into account.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," a statement by ICC further read.

Pakistan had dropped to No.2 position on the WTC25 standings after a huge 360-run defeat in the first Test and the penalty indicates that their percentage points have dropped from 66.67 to 61.11.

Furthermore, per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing regulations, a side is fined one point for each over that is not completed. As a result, Pakistan's World Test Championship points total has been reduced by two.

There was no need for a formal hearing because Pakistan captain Shan Masood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the suggested sentence.

"On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch leveled the charge," it further read.

