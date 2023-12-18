Pakistan script Super Over victory against New Zealand in 3rd ODI; Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal shine

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 18 : Sadia Iqbal and Aliya Riaz played key roles for Pakistan with bat and ball respectively to help their team beat New Zealand in a Super Over after a nail-biting third ODI concluded in a tie in Christchurch on Monday.

With the triumph, Pakistan denied New Zealand a series whitewash after the first two matches were clinched by the hosts. The hosts won the series 2-1.

Pakistan appeared to be favourites for much of their 252-run chase, but a late collapse meant they needed eight runs in the final over with only one wicket in hand.

It was Pakistan women's maiden triumph over New Zealand in a women's ODI match in White Ferns' home.

Pakistan posted 11 runs in the Super Over which was bowled by Amelia Kerr. Riaz, who scored 44 in Pakistan's innings, began the Super Over with a boundary off the outside edge. Amelia refused to concede any more boundaries, but Pakistan still managed to reach 11.

Pakistan entrusted the Super Over to left-arm orthodox bowler Sadia Iqbal. Despite suffering a six to Sophie Devine in the Super Over, Sadia stepped up to ensure New Zealand were limited to 8. Sadia dismissed Amelia Kerr with the second delivery of the Super Over and also grabbed Devine's wicket as New Zealand were bowled out with a ball to spare in the Super Over.

Earlier, New Zealand chose to bat and, despite losing their openers cheaply, were held together by a 50-plus stand between Devine (29 in 32 balls) and Amelia, and then Amelia and Maddy Green.

Kerr was bowled by Ghulam Fatima for an 87-ball 77 before a 40-run stand between Green (65* in 69) and Jess Kerr (19 in 15) enabled them to reach 251.

Chasing a target of 252, Pakistan got off to a sluggish start in their chase, losing opener Muneeba Ali in the sixth over, caught lbw by Hanna Rowe with only 11 runs on the board.

Sidra Ameen, on the other hand, picked up the pace, smashing 20 off her next eight balls before Tahuhu removed her for a 22-ball 24. Pakistan appeared to be in command of the chase as Bismah Maroof and Riaz combined 101 for the third wicket. While Maroof achieved her half-century, Riaz fell just short as Jess broke their growing stand with a brilliant return catch.

Fatima Sana, who took over as Pakistan's skipper after Nida Dar was knocked out in the first game, played an aggressive knock to ensure the visitors didn't lose momentum after Riaz's dismissal.

Even after Fran Jonas ended Maroof's stay for 68 in 86 balls, Sana continued to take on the bowlers with Natalia Pervaiz's assistance. Devine eventually got Sana behind for a 33-ball 36, leaving Pakistan 54 runs behind New Zealand's total.

After Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Najiha Alvi finished with an unbeaten on 23 in 26 balls and kept her cool, helping Pakistan take it to a Super Over.

Brief score: New Zealand 251/8 (Amelia Kerr 77, Maddy Green 65*; Nashra Sandhu 2-59) vs Pakistan 251/9 (Bismah Maroof 68, Aliya Riaz 44; Lea Tahuhu 2-30).

