Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC 2024: Report

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi 'misbehaved' with the coaches of the Men in Green during their run in the T20 World Cup 2024, reported fGeo News.

The report stated that Afridi was found misbehaving with the coaches and management staff of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Geo News further stated that a probe is underway over why the management staff did not take any action against the 24-year-old after his inappropriate behaviour.

The news of Afridi's misbehaviour with the coaches came to the light when former Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz broke his silence on being removed from the national selection committee set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that they notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee set-up. Abdul Razzaq was a part of the men's and women's selection committees, while Wahab was a selector of the men's team.

The statement from PCB comes after Pakistan's early departure from the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 where they exited after the Group Stage, including losses against USA and India.

Following his removal from the committee, Riaz took to X and wrote, "There is a lot I can say but I don't want to be part of the blame games."

Along with his post on X, he also shared a letter, which read, "My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 per cent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket."

There is alot I can say but I don’t want to be part of the blame games . pic.twitter.com/mtp3h9KwtG— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 10, 2024

"Everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally. It was an honour to contribute my part to that," he added.

He also said that it was an honour to support the head coach Gary Kirsten and the rest of the coaching group in their vision for the team.

"I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward and I wish them the best of luck on that journey. I am thankful to the people who have prayed for me. I wish nothing but success for the future of the Pakistan cricket team," he concluded.

Pakistan have further confirmed the restructuring of the selection committee with details on its composition to be soon announced. Wahab earlier served as the Chief Selector before being reinstated as one of the seven members of the men's selection committee. The former fast bowler had also travelled with the Pakistan side to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor