Pakistan Shaheens’ Khawaja Nafay Loses Cool at Teammate Yasir Khan After Mix-Up Leads to Run-Out (VIDEO)

Pakistan Shaheens opener Khawaja Muhammad Nafay lost his temper at teammate Yasir Khan on Thursday after a mix-up led to his run-out in the first T20 match of the Top End T20 Series in Australia. The incident happened at the TIO Stadium in Northern Territory on the first ball of the 12th over of Pakistan Shaheens’ innings. Facing Hasan Mahmud, Yasir attempted a big shot but failed to connect. Nafay, at the non-striker’s end, saw a chance for a run and left his crease. Yasir initially moved forward but then backed out. Nafay, who had almost reached the striker’s end, had to turn back. Before he could return, Hasan removed the bails after collecting the ball from a throw by the Bangladesh A wicketkeeper. A clip of the exchange, shared by 7Cricket on X, quickly went viral.

Nafay scored 61 runs from 31 balls with eight fours and two sixes before his dismissal. Frustrated, he threw his bat and shouted at Yasir. Before the run-out, Nafay and Yasir had added 118 runs in 11.1 overs for the first wicket, setting up a big total for the Shaheens. Pakistan finished with 227 for four in 20 overs. Bangladesh A, chasing 228, were bowled out for 148 in 16.5 overs, giving the Shaheens a 79-run win.

The Top End T20 Series runs from August 14 to 24 with 11 teams, including Pakistan Shaheens, two Bangladesh A teams, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes, NT Strike, Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, ACT Comets and Nepal.