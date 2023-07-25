Pakistan sit alone at the top of WTC standings after second IND vs WI Test ends in a draw

Dubai, July 25 Pakistan sit alone at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after fellow pacesetter India were held to a draw in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad.

The entire final day on Monday was washed out in the Caribbean, meaning India had to settle for a share of the spoils in the final Test of their series against the West Indies that saw them relinquish their 100 percent win-loss record in the new World Test Championship campaign.

Now, Pakistan are the only team with an unblemished record during the new cycle following their four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle.

The Babar Azam's side are on their way to maintaining that perfect start to their campaign after they dismissed their Asian rivals for just 166 on the opening day of the second Test in Colombo. Pakistan then raced to 145/2 from just 28.3 overs at the close of play and will be keen to build a big lead over Sri Lanka and maintain their unbeaten status this campaign.

While India are yet to register a defeat in the new cycle, their draw with the West Indies saw them drop to second place on the updated standings and their win-loss percentage drop from 100 percent to 66.67.

They do hold on to second place on the standings, with Australia (third), England (fourth) and the West Indies (fifth) the other teams to have already featured in the new 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

