Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against Ireland in series decider

Dublin [Ireland], May 14 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against Ireland here at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin on Tuesday.

Pakistan and Ireland will enter the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground looking to seal the series. Ireland stunned the Men in Green in the first T20I. However, they failed to defend 193 in the second T20I as Pakistan chased down the total with more than three overs to spare. Their past two encounters have perfectly set up the decider and the final T20I of the three-match series.

The series has been nothing short of entertainment. Both teams have gone toe-to-toe which has led to enjoyment for the cricket fans.

During the ongoing series, Cricket Ireland earlier on Tuesday officially confirmed their first men's tour of Pakistan in August and September next year.

While the particular fixture of the white-ball tour has yet to be decided, Cricket Ireland announced that they will go to Pakistan next year for a tour tentatively scheduled for August/September.

Cricket Ireland Chair Brian MacNeice met with PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi to discuss their 2025 visit to Pakistan.

MacNeice stated that the conversations were positive and that Ireland will travel to Pakistan next year, marking their men's team's first visit to the country.

"The cricketing friendship between Ireland and Pakistan runs very deep - indeed, the first meeting between the two sides was in 1962 here in Dublin, and Pakistan has been our opponent for both our inaugural women's and men's Test matches. We look forward to this auspicious tour and thank Chairman Naqvi and the PCB for their ongoing friendship and support," MacNeice said as quoted from ICC.

For the final T20I, Pakistan brought in one change with pacer Hasan Ali coming in place of Naseem Shah.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White.

