Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed goes for an MRI scan after complaining of discomfort in right leg

Canberra [Australia], December 8 : Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed went for an MRI scan after he complained of discomfort in his right leg on Day 3 of the four-day Test against Prime Minister's XI on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement to reveal that Abrar was taken off the field after complaining of discomfort in his right leg which read, "Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of four-day game against Prime Minister's XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field. Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for a MRI scan. Further details will be shared in due course, after medical panel assess the MRI reports."

During the course of the game, Abrar bowled a total of 27 overs against the Prime Minister's XI and ended up conceding 80 runs while claiming the wicket of Marcus Harris.

After this setback, ESPNcricinfo stated that it is "highly unrealistic" that Brar will feature for the first Test against Australia which will be played in Perth on December 14.

If he is unable to get fit in time for the first Test, left-arm spinner Noman Ali could emerge as the best possible option to replace him.

The left-arm spinner has played 15 Tests and has claimed 47 wickets but on a surface that tends to fall on the slower side.

Another possible option could be legspinners Usama Mir who is also in Australia for the Big Bash League featuring for the Melbourne Stars.

Mir was among the three players who were granted no-objection certificates by the PCB to feature in the BBL.

Along with pacer Haris Rauf, Mir was allowed to play five matches while Zaman Khan will only feature in just four matches. The matches will be played from December 7 to 28.

The four-day Test was scheduled as part of Pakistan's preparation for their three-match Test series against Australia.

