Pakistan team arrive in Colombo ahead of intense clash against India in Asia Cup

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 7 : The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Colombo on Thursday ahead of their second-round clash against India in the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

Pakistan would be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup after they defeated Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The Indian Team has already begun their preparations for their second match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

KL Rahul who had missed the first match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup after he picked up a niggle, also joined the nets. He practised for both left-arm pacers and right-arm pacers, keeping in mind the quality bowling attack of the Pakistan side. He spent the longest time in the nets to be fully prepared for his comeback match.

Shubman Gill also faced a few balls in the nets with right-armers. He was mainly focusing on playing swing balls.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid who earlier expressed the need for India to bat a little deeper, threw balls at Shardul Thakur to prepare him to bat in the end overs to bring depth to the batting order. Dravid was also seen having a chit-chat with Shardul about his batting during the nets session.

Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma took a rest from the optional practice session.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. In the match, the Indian team struggled in front of Pakistan's pace attack, especially Shaheen Afridi who had taken four wickets in the match.

India were bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has asserted that the Pakistan team will give their 100 per cent in this highly-anticipated clash against India in the Asia Cup Super Four.

