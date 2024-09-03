Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 3 : Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood claimed that the hosts "haven't learnt their lessons" and spoke of "harsh realities" regarding the team's lack of fitness after Bangladesh blanked them to clean sweep the series with a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Bangladesh secured their maiden Test win over Pakistan with a 10-wicket triumph and then rode high on momentum in the second Test as they showed resilience and determination. After a day was lost to rain in the second Test, Bangladesh pounced on every opportunity that came their way to seal a six-wicket win.

At one point, after reducing Bangladesh to 26/6 in the first innings, Pakistan stood in pole position to level the series. But Litton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) forged a 165-run stand, completely changing the dynamics of the game.

Another dull outing with the bat in the second innings took them closer to an unprecedented defeat. After seeing his side exude control at one point, Masood was left "extremly disappointed" as Pakistan suffered defeat on Day 5.

"I mean, extremely disappointed, especially when you start the home season, something we've all been very excited about. We waited ten months for this opportunity. The story has been a bit of the same as in Australia. We haven't learnt our lessons. I think two opportunities were in both test matches where we could have bowled their side out, especially in this game, when they were 26 for 6, we let them back in the game, and that's something that under my tenures happened consistently over four test matches," Masood said in the post-match presentation.

Apart from many issues that Pakistan cricket is going through, the lack of fitness has been a constant theme for the past couple of years.

In a format where fitness is tested alongside resilience, technique and mentality, Masood pointed out the aspects team needs to work on.

"I think the first thing is clear cut - the Test Cricket demands something else. The fitness. We played the last game with four fast bowlers and there's a big reason behind it. I think test cricket demands you to be fit for five days; whether that's a batsman or a bowler, there are five days of testing of your physical and mental fitness. And that's something we really need to work on. But look, the harsh realities are that as a Test-playing nation, we need to get fitter. We need to have that mental and physical ability to last five days. And to last a series, which can be 10 to 15 days," Masood added.

Masood recalled the first innings when Pakistan exercised control after being put to bat by Bangladesh and Saim Ayub and Masood indulged in stroke play but lost the plot later.

Masood pointed out that the Pakistan team could learn from Litton to convert promising starts into big scores.

"I thought 274 was a really good fight. Yes, there were instances as a batting unit where there were 30 and 40-run partnerships. Also, me and Saim, we got to the 50s, getting out after that. Not converting it into a big score, like Litton Das. Those are the things we can learn," Masood noted.

After enduring a heartbreaking series defeat against Bangladesh, Pakistan will now host England for a three-match home Test series in October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor