Perth [Australia], December 14 : Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presented former captain Babar Azam with a "special souvenir" and cap on his 50th Test appearance on Thursday.

Pakistan is currently engaged in a Test clash with Australia in Perth. Before the clash, Babar was presented with a cap and souvenir from the newly crowned Test skipper.

"You still have a lot to achieve. You have changed Pakistan's batting dynamics. You have proved that our batsmen can become world-class players," Shan said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket.

After making his debut in 2016, Babar has amassed 3,772 runs in 88 innings of his 49 Test outings, at a stunning batting average of 47.7. He has also struck nine tons and 26 half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Australia posted a score of 117/0 in 25 overs, with the opening pair of Warner and Khawaja unbeaten at 72(67) and 37(84) respectively.

Since Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat, the hosts haven't put a single foot wrong in the first 25 overs of the day.

It was a Warner show right from the off-set as he led the charge with the bat and bashed Pakistan's revamped pace set-up to race through the first session. His half-volley shot in Faheem Ashraf's over was arguably the shot of the day.

A single stroke foreshadowed the upcoming shower of runs that was going to come from the left-hander's bat.

With a four, he raised his bat for a well-deserved half-century. In the coming overs, Optus Stadium could only witness and feel mesmerised by the left-hander's breathtaking display.

Warner's carnage in Perth continued as he dispatched the ball well past the boundary, inflicting further woes on Shaheen.

Australia ended the session on a high note as the Aussies posted 117/0 in 25 overs.

