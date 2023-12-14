Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presents "special souvenir" to Babar for his 50th Test appearance

Perth [Australia], December 14 : Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presented former captain Babar Azam with a "special souvenir" ...

By ANI | Published: December 14, 2023 12:18 PM2023-12-14T12:18:38+5:302023-12-14T12:20:14+5:30

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presents "special souvenir" to Babar for his 50th Test appearance | Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presents "special souvenir" to Babar for his 50th Test appearance

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presents "special souvenir" to Babar for his 50th Test appearance

Next

Perth [Australia], December 14 : Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presented former captain Babar Azam with a "special souvenir" and cap on his 50th Test appearance on Thursday.

Pakistan is currently engaged in a Test clash with Australia in Perth. Before the clash, Babar was presented with a cap and souvenir from the newly crowned Test skipper.

"You still have a lot to achieve. You have changed Pakistan's batting dynamics. You have proved that our batsmen can become world-class players," Shan said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket.

https://x.com/TheRealPCB/status/1735122962041413904?s=20

After making his debut in 2016, Babar has amassed 3,772 runs in 88 innings of his 49 Test outings, at a stunning batting average of 47.7. He has also struck nine tons and 26 half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Australia posted a score of 117/0 in 25 overs, with the opening pair of Warner and Khawaja unbeaten at 72(67) and 37(84) respectively.

Since Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat, the hosts haven't put a single foot wrong in the first 25 overs of the day.

It was a Warner show right from the off-set as he led the charge with the bat and bashed Pakistan's revamped pace set-up to race through the first session. His half-volley shot in Faheem Ashraf's over was arguably the shot of the day.

A single stroke foreshadowed the upcoming shower of runs that was going to come from the left-hander's bat.

With a four, he raised his bat for a well-deserved half-century. In the coming overs, Optus Stadium could only witness and feel mesmerised by the left-hander's breathtaking display.

Warner's carnage in Perth continued as he dispatched the ball well past the boundary, inflicting further woes on Shaheen.

Australia ended the session on a high note as the Aussies posted 117/0 in 25 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app