Pakistan to Boycott Asia Cup 2025: Team Yet To Arrive At Stadium Ahead of Crucial Clash Against UAE: Reports

Pakistan face a do-or-die clash against the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage, with the match effectively serving as a virtual knockout for a Super Four spot. Amidst all this drama speculations are rife that Pakistan has decided to boycott the all important game. The development comes following the recent handshake controversy against India. They had demanded the removal of the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that he took the side of India over the handshake row in the clash against India.

However, according to a report in Geo News, Pakistan's demand was rejected by the ICC even though it was reported earlier that a middle-ground was eventually found. However, the PCB instructed the national team to remain in their hotel and not proceed to the venue for the match against the UAE. Players were told to stay inside their hotel rooms, effectively confirming the team's decision to boycott the encounter.The match was scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST, and the UAE team had already left for the stadium. According to the PCB, match referee Andy Pycroft contributed to the diplomatic tension by advising Salman not to shake hands with the Indian captain and by preventing the customary exchange of team sheets before the match - a move the PCB deemed irregular and biased.