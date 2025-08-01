Pakistan to face Afghanistan and UAE in T20 tri-series ahead of Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates in a triangular series which will be played in the T20 format from August 29 onwards, as per the ICC.

The tournament will take place ahead of the Asia Cup in September, as the sub-continent teams prepare for next year's T20 World Cup.

The opening fixture will see Pakistan square up against last year's T20 World Cup semi-finalists, Afghanistan. All three teams will face each other twice, with the top two sides then advancing to the final scheduled for 7 September.

The two teams have played against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium five times in T20Is, with Pakistan having got the better of Afghanistan thrice while the latter have emerged victorious on two other occasions.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a three-match T20I series against West Indies, having lost 2-1 against Bangladesh in their previous assignment.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan last featured in the shortest format back in December, when they bested Zimbabwe 2-1 in a three-match series.

UAE also arrive into the tournament on the back of a memorable T20I series win against Bangladesh in May.

Tri-series schedule:

(All matches to be played in Sharjah)

August 29 - Afghanistan v Pakistan.

August 30 - UAE v Pakistan.

September 1 - UAE v Afghanistan.

September 2 - Pakistan v Afghanistan.

September 4 - Pakistan v UAE.

5 September - Afghanistan vs UAE.

7 September - Final.

