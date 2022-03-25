Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: Cummins guides Australia to series victory in Pakistan after 24 years

Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins guided Australia to a series-clinching victory by 115 runs in the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lyon completed a five-wicket haul as he ran through the Pakistani top and bottom order. Captain Cummins contributed with the key wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam and last man Naseem Shah to help his team win a series on Pakistani soil after 24 long years. Australia won the series 1-0 after the first two Tests ended in draws.

Pakistan conceded 391 runs with the ball in the first innings but their batters got them off to a great start as well. Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam made some vital contributions but they completely fell apart when Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc had their tail up with a relatively old ball. They lost wickets in quick succession and conceded a lead of 123 runs in the first innings. In the end, they were set a target of 351 and they did start well on Day 4, thanks to their openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.