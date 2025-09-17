Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Delayed by an Hour; Check Timings Here

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Timings: The Pakistan cricket team will play their final Group A match against the UAE at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai after a day of uncertainty. The game will start at 7:30 pm local time (9 pm IST) at Dubai International Stadium. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 pm local time (8:30 pm IST).

Match 10 between Pakistan and UAE will start at 7:30pm local time (9pm IST).



Toss will take place at 7:00pm local time (8:30pm IST): Asia Cup tournament organisers. pic.twitter.com/sLPWxZ6Bqi — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2025

The match was originally set to start earlier but was postponed by an hour at the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The delay followed a standoff between the PCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over match referee Andy Pycroft. Earlier in the day, reports suggested Pakistan players were instructed to stay at their hotel until a decision was made. Speculation grew that Pakistan might pull out of the match, which would have led to their elimination from the tournament.

According to the reports, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with former chairpersons Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, held an urgent meeting at PCB headquarters in Lahore. During the talks, the board requested the match be delayed by one hour. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said the board was in contact with Dubai authorities and the delay was approved.

The situation arose from Sunday’s India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash. Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts before and after the match. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not attend the post-match presentation ceremony in protest. PCB chairman Naqvi called India’s action "unsporting." Pakistan team manager reportedly filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council, claiming referee Andy Pycroft told the captains not to shake hands. PCB demanded Pycroft’s removal from the Asia Cup and threatened to pull out.

The ICC rejected the request twice. According to the reports, UAE board officials mediated, warning that tickets, broadcast deals, and sponsorships could be affected. The match is now set to begin after the one-hour delay.