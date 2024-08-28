Pakistan women to play three-match T20I series against South Africa ahead of World Cup

Multan [Pakistan], August 28 : Ahead of the prestigious ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan and South Africa women's cricket teams will compete in a three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Proteas will arrive in Multan on September 13, with matches scheduled for 16, 18, and 20. All the matches will be held in Multan.

After the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on September 21 to take part in the ICC event while Pakistan will leave on September 23.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while the Proteas Women are grouped with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the squad announced for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will feature in the three-match series against South Africa.

Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani will be part of the pre-series training camp and series in Multan. However, only Najiha will travel to the UAE with the squad.

Pakistan women's team will start training camp at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 1 to begin their preparations for the three-match series against South Africa and the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan's squad against three-match series against South Africa: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

