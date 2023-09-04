Pakistan women's cricket team breaks eight-year drought with confidence-boosting victory over South Africa

Karachi [Pakistan], September 4 : Pakistan have broken an eight-year drought in style with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over South Africa in Karachi on Sunday.

Opener Sidra Ameen contributed a classy 61 at the top of the order as Pakistan successfully chased down South Africa's total of 150/3 with five balls remaining.

It was the second match in a row that Pakistan has chased a victory target in excess of 150 and this time it meant the Asian side opened up an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game T20I series.

It is just the second occasion that Pakistan's women's team have defeated South Africa in a bilateral T20I series and the first time they have managed the feat since March 2015.

Pakistan received a welcome contribution from a host of their stars, with former captain Bismah Maroof (27), Muneeba Ali (26*) and Aliya Riaz (31*) topping off the hard work of Ameen at the top of the order to ensure the victory.

Openers Tazmin Brits (46) and Laura Wolvaardt (42) top-scored for South Africa, while left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/20) was the most effective bowler.

The third and final game of the series will be in Karachi on Monday.

