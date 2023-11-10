"Pakistan Zindabhaag": Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan over their semifinal qualification scenario

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Ahead of Pakistan's final league stage match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, former India opener Virender Sehwag trolled the 'Men in Green' and hoped that they enjoy the biryani and the hospitality.

Virender Sehwag took to his official Instagram account and asked Babar Azam's side to have a safe flight back home.

"Pakistan Zindabhaag ! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan," Sehwag wrote on Instagram.

Pakistan's ODI World Cup campaign is virtually over. In their last match against England, they will have to defy the odds in order to qualify for the semi-final.

Babar has been criticised for some of the captaincy decisions that were taken throughout the World Cup. Babar has struggled to lead the team from the front except for his 50 against arch-rival India and 74 against Afghanistan.

Babar's captaincy has been under scrutiny throughout the tournament. Former Pakistan cricketers have also claimed that Babar should leave the captaincy. He was questioned about when he would make a decision regarding his captaincy.

In their previous game, Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs on DLS in a high-scoring rain-effected match in Bengaluru. Babar Azam and Zaman's phenomenal knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium helped Pakistan beat New Zealand on DLS in a high-scoring rain-effected match and keep their chances of qualification alive in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan stands in fifth place in the tournament's standings with eight points. Babar's side has a net run rate of +0.036. In their previous eight matches, Pakistan have only won four games.

