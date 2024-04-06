Pakistan's Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima suffer 'minor injuries' following car accident

Lahore [Pakistan], April 6 : Pakistan women's team skipper Bismah Maroof and spinner Ghulam Fatima sustained 'minor injuries' after a car accident on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB released a statement on Saturday where the cricket governing body stated that the two players were involved in a minor car accident. However, it did not reveal any further details of the accident.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update regarding two of its women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, who were involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening. Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team," PCB's statement was quoted by ICC as saying.

It added that both Bismah and Ghulam are currently part of the probables who are attending training camp for their upcoming series against West Indies.

"Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April," it added.

The 'Women in Green' are hosting the Windies for a three-match ODI series, followed by five T20Is.

Pakistan Women Probable Squad: Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (Wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (Wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor