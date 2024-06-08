Pakistan's Gala Dinner Postponed After Shocking Defeat in T20 World Cup 2024 Opener Against USA

Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against the United States (USA) in Dallas. The Men in Green, expected to advance to the Super 8 stage along with India from Group A, are now facing the risk of early elimination following their loss to the tournament debutants.

The match, which saw Pakistan's sloppy effort costing them the game, has left Group A wide open. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif revealed that the team had a scheduled 'gala dinner' planned a day after the match, which has now been cancelled in the wake of their defeat. Latif raised questions about the planning of such events during a World Cup, questioning the pre-arranged schedules and approvals.

"Who is providing the tour schedule in advance to who? are these pre-arranged?, who is giving the go ahead for events during a World Cup? @TheRealPCBMedia," Latif wrote in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Pakistan is now gearing up to face arch-rivals India on June 9, with their best chance of progressing to the next round of the tournament hinging on a victory over the Men in Blue, the current top-ranked T20I team in the world. India, in a clinical performance, defeated Ireland in New York and is eager to continue their impressive record against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.