Pakistan's Haris Rauf becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in T20I Asia Cup history

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 23 : Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made history, joining Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of men's T20I Asia Cup edition, while Shaheen Shah Afridi overtook Shadab Khan to rise as Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Pakistan's explosive pace duo of Shaheen and Haris registered their names in history during their side's Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. During the match, Shaheen emerged as the top wicket-taker with 3/28 in four overs, while Rauf took 2/37 in his four overs.

Now, with 14 wickets, Haris is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Asia Cup T20I edition. In nine matches, he has taken these 14 wickets at an average of 16.64, with an economy rate of 7.68, with best figures of 3/29.

On the other hand, Shaheen, with 114 wickets in 90 matches at an average of 22.10 and best figures of 4/22, is the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is. At the top is Haris, with 130 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 20.95, with best figures of 4/18.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. SL was reduced to 80/6. Kamindu Mendis (50 in 44 balls, with three fours and two sixes) kept the innings together for Lankan Lions and took them to 133/8 in 20 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor