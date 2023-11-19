Pakistan's iconic players Moeen Khan, Wasim Akram hope for restoration of bilateral series with India

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Moeen Khan expressed their desire for the restoration of bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

The last time the arch-rivals played in a bilateral series was back in 2012-13. Since then, the Pakistan team has visited India twice. In 2016, the Men in Green played in India during the 2016 T20I World Cup, and seven years later, they came back to play on Indian soil for the ODI World Cup.

Moeen talked about the reception the Pakistan team got in each match and said on A Sports, "Whenever Pakistan played, the stadium was full, which clearly showed they wanted a bilateral series."

Akram agreed to Moeen's statement and talked about how cricket can bring both countries together.

"I am all for it. India and Pakistan cricket will be a financial advantage for the board and the players. I am talking about money because you can invest it at the grass-roots level. I can't talk about politics; cricket is one sport that can bring countries together," Akram added.

Pakistan's campaign ended as they finished in the fifth spot, missing out on the semi-final spot by NRR. India remained unbeaten and will now play in the World Cup against five-time champions Australia.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

