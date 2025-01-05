Pakistan's Saim Ayub to undergo specialist treatment in London for ankle injury

Cape Town [South Africa], January 5 : Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is set to travel to London for advanced treatment of the ankle fracture he sustained during the ongoing Newlands Test.

Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned for Ayub to remain with the team until the conclusion of the match before returning to Pakistan for treatment. However, the decision has now been revised, with Ayub heading to London immediately for specialist care.

Ayub will be accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, who is currently part of the Pakistan squad in Cape Town. The PCB's decision reflects a more proactive approach to player injury management, a significant shift following past criticism over delays in addressing injuries. A similar situation in 2022 involving Shaheen Afridi drew heavy backlash after the pacer's treatment was delayed while travelling with the team before being sent to London.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi defended the decision to send Ayub to London, emphasizing the priority being placed on world-class care.

"Saim Ayub will be checked up by the sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB. All resources will be used for his treatment," noted Naqvi, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Ayub sustained the injury during the seventh over of the match while attempting to field a shot from South Africa's Ryan Rickelton. Chasing the ball alongside teammate Aamer Jamal, Ayub lost his balance while preparing for a relay throw and twisted his ankle. He immediately went down in visible pain, clutching his leg as the team's medical staff rushed to assist.

Despite prolonged treatment near the boundary, Ayub was unable to stand or put any weight on his injured ankle. He had to be stretchered off the field and was later seen using crutches with his leg in a medical boot. The PCB has confirmed that Ayub will be sidelined for at least six weeks, putting his availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19, in doubt.

