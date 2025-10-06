Pakistan's Sidra Amin reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach during World Cup clash against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 6 : Pakistan's batting standout Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 contest against India in Colombo.

According to ICC website, the right-handed batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

The incident occurred during the 40th over of Pakistan's chase, when Sidra forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after being dismissed. In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Sidra's disciplinary record. This is her first offence in a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Kim Cotton had levelled the charges.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, negating the need for a formal hearing.

Sidra was the leading run-getter for Pakistan, scoring a valiant 81 off 106 deliveries in an 88-run defeat for her side.

Pakistan will face Australia next at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on October 8 in Colombo.

