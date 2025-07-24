Pant injury scare in Manchester Test: BCCI confirms he won't keep wickets but will bat if needed

Manchester [UK], July 24 : The BCCI has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets for the remainder of the Manchester Test after suffering a toe injury, but he will be available to bat if required.

Team India suffered a setback on Day 1 after Pant was forced to leave the field when a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him on the right foot. The left-hander was in visible pain and could not continue batting, raising concerns over his participation in the rest of the match.

However, there was some relief for Indian fans on Thursday when the BCCI issued an update confirming that while Pant will not be performing wicketkeeping duties, he will be available to bat if needed.

BCCI shared on their official X handle: "Update: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements."

Pant, seen back in his match jersey, rejoined the squad on Day 2.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes, who bowled the delivery that injured Pant, commented on the possible impact of his absence.

"If Pant is out, which I'm hearing he potentially is, that's a bit of a blow for them," Woakes told Sky Sports.

"He's been a great player for them and he's a challenging player to bowl at," he added.

The England pacer added that the new ball would be key on Day 2.

"With the new ball this morning, we've got to make sure we put the ball in the right areas - get two quick ones and we feel we can get through their tail," he noted.

"Typical Test match cricket; the new ball is important, the first hour is important and hopefully we can get ahead in this game," he said.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking to Sky Sports, echoed the concern around Pant's injury.

"It's a body blow," Shastri said bluntly.

"It will affect the dressing room, because they will have lost a batter for the game - not just this innings, but for the next innings as well," he said.

Shastri also pointed out Pant's impact and how much the team relies on his presence in crunch situations.

"If India get into a tight position, his services will have been needed. He's an in-form player, plus the energy he brings in the way he plays, the way he disrupts the opposition attack," he explained.

From England's perspective, Shastri believes this gives them a slight edge.

"From England's point of view, they think 'at least we can control the game now'. There's no mad man in the middle to give them sleepless nights - they don't have that headache anymore," he remarked.

With the BCCI confirming Pant will bat if required, all eyes will now be on how the Indian team manages their in-form star through the rest of this crucial Test match.

