Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 : Ahead of India's second Test against South Africa at Guwahati, India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant revealed that the regular skipper Shubman Gill was actually keen on playing this series decider and hailed the star batter for pushing himself, having a desire to play for the team even when his body is not supporting him.

The skipper Gill has been ruled out of the second and final Test at Guwahati as he recovers from his neck injury sustained while batting, and Pant will be the stand-in skipper, standing in his first Test match as a captain. In the first Test at Kolkata, India were without their skipper Gill to stabilise things from one end, as they were restricted to 93/9 while chasing down 124 against South Africa at Eden Gardens, marking their first loss at the venue in 13 years. Gill was hospitalised and kept under observation. Later, he was discharged and even travelled to Guwahati with Team India two days back. But now, it has emerged that Gill will not play any further part in the series.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Pant revealed, "I think he is doing fine, he is getting better. Actually, he was very keen on playing this test match, even though his body did not allow it. But, you know, from a captain's point of view, you see that a person who is leading your team, he has that resilience to whenever his body is also not supporting, but that thought that I want to push it for the team, and I want to play for the team. That is the kind of mindset we want to inculcate in the team, and he did it from the front."

Gill, who was named India's skipper in the longest format of the game earlier this year, has been in splendid form with the bat since, having registered four hundreds and a double hundred in his eight Tests so far at the helm, with 983 runs across all these matches.

Pant said that as a captain, he wants to be the one who gives his players freedom, and "he wants players to learn around and make the right decision for the team eventually."

"That is the real goal. And obviously, whatever my knowledge with, I am going to help them on the field, regardless of anything," he added.

As a captain, Pant said he would like being both "conventional and out of the box".

"I think being conventional also helps, and also adding that outside-the-box thinking definitely works out. For me, it is all about finding that balance between conventional and outside thinking, and definitely backing my instincts," he added.

Pant said that the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is hosting its first-ever Test match, will always be special for him because he made his ODI debut at the venue, and the Test taking place here for the first time will make it memorable for people here.

Regarding the wicket, he added, "I think this wicket will play better. Definitely, it is a better wicket to bat on. Obviously, it will eventually turn after a few days. But it is going to be a good contest," he concluded.

India currently sits fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings, with a 54.17 PCT, with the reigning WTC mace holders South Africa at second, as per ICC.

