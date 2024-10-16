Pant reveals Rohit's reaction to his iconic Gabba knock during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Swashbuckling Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday revealed star batter Rohit Sharma's reaction to his iconic, series-winning knock in the fourth and final Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 at The Gabba and how he did not understand the significance of his knock initially.

Rishabh will be a crucial part of the Indian team when they visit Australia for this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 onwards with first Test at Perth. During the previous series, Pant's unbeaten 89 helped India chase down 328 runs on the final day and hand Australia their first loss at the iconic Brisbane venue in 32 years.

Now, after an inspirational comeback to the sport following a life-threatening road accident in late-2022, all eyes will be on the left-hander, playing possibly his best format in Australia, where he has thrived over the recent years.

Speaking about his knock at Gabba on Star Sports' 'Star Nahi Far' event, Pant said, "I do not know what to say about that. but I am always trying to do my best. Sometimes, there are performances that you remember for a lifetime, and one of them for me is the Gabba Test. At the time, I did not realize how significant it was. Rohit (Sharma) bhai was there, and he told me, 'You have no idea what you have done.' I was like, 'What have I done? My aim was just to win the match.' Rohit bhai said, ' Later, you will understand what you've done.' Now, whenever I hear people talking about that Gabba match, I understand what he meant and how important it was."

On playing against Australia at their home, Pant said that while playing in Australia, one has to work on handling the bounce and short balls as wickets are different as compared to India. He also expressed the joy he experiences while playing in Australia, a country which he said plays aggressive cricket.

"I think about one series at a time. We play almost 365 days a year, so cricket is always on our minds. When you go to Australia, you have to work more on handling the bounce and short balls because the wickets are different there, and the atmosphere is different. They don't want you to win, which makes it more fun. There's no greater feeling than going to Australia and beating them in their home," said Pant.

"In general, Australia fights as a team. They don't give you anything easy, and they play aggressive cricket. I won't throw the first punch, but if someone throws the first punch at me, I would not hold back. That is the kind of mentality you need to have when playing against them," he added.

Pant has a fine record in Australia, scoring 624 runs in seven matches and 12 innings on Australian soil at an average of over 62, with a century and two half-centuries. His best score is 159*.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India will start from November 22 with first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

