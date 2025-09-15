Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

New Delhi [India], September 15 : The teams that will compete at next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier are now confirmed as Papua New Guinea claimed the final spot by winning the East Asia Pacific Qualifier on Monday, as per the ICC website.

The Global Qualifier will serve as the final opportunity for sides to earn a place at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales, with a total of four spots up for grabs through the event that will be hosted by Nepal from January 12 to February 5 next year.

Papua New Guinea kept their dream alive by defeating Vanuatu in the final of the 2025 ICC Women's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier on Monday, with the side clinching a nine-wicket victory in the decider on the back of a three-wicket haul to Geua Tom (3/15) and an unbeaten half-century from Naoni Vare.

Tom and Isabel Toua bowled superbly to help restrict Vanuatu to just 113 at Albert Park 1 in Suva, with Vare's unbeaten innings of 57 guiding the run chase home alongside a valuable contribution of 39* from skipper Brenda Tau.

It means Papua New Guinea progress through to the Global Qualifier in Nepal next year, with the side to take on nine other teams in the battle to win one of four spots at the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

The other teams that will take on Papua New Guinea at the Global Qualifier are hosts Nepal, European sides Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, as well as Thailand, the USA, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Namibia.

Also on Monday, Indonesia claimed third spot at the East Asia Pacific Qualifier by defeating Japan by eight wickets, while the Philippines created history by sneaking past the Cook Islands in the final over to record their first-ever victory at an ICC event.

