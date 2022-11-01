Parineeti Chopra ends her 11-year association with YRF films

Parineeti Chopra and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have parted ways. The actress was associated with YRF and its talent management wing since she made her debut in 2011, with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The actress has been associated with the production house’s talent management team for 11 years now. Before her debut, she was a part of the marketing and public relations division.

A new report suggests that the tie-up has ended and Parineeti has moved on to a different talent management agency now. However, the actress and the production house have parted ways on an amicable note. “Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency," a source informed Pinkvilla. During her stint with YRF, Parineeti did numerous films under the banner. These include Ishaqzaade (2011), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and Kill Dil (2014). On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika as well.