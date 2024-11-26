Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal shared an emotional farewell with Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batter was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. On November 26, Jindal took to Twitter to express his feelings, calling Pant his "younger brother" and reflecting on their close bond.

"You are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family," Jindal wrote. "I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite."

Thanku bhaiya the feeling is mutual. Means a lot 😇😇 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 26, 2024

Jindal went on to wish Pant the best for his future and promised to cheer for him in the future, except when facing Delhi Capitals. "Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at Delhi Capitals," he added.

Pant, in his reply on X (formerly Twitter), thanked Jindal for his kind words, writing, "Thanku bhaiya the feeling is mutual. Means a lot."

Pant, who made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals in 2016, was appointed captain in 2021. Under his leadership, the team won 23 of 43 matches. In the 2024 season, Pant was the team’s top scorer, accumulating 446 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.40.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was released ahead of the 2025 auction, and despite interest from several franchises, the Lucknow Super Giants secured the highest bid of Rs 20.75 crore. Delhi Capitals used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Pant, but the Super Giants increased their bid to a record-breaking Rs 27 crore. Unable to match the offer, DC ultimately lost out on retaining Pant, who now becomes the most expensive player in IPL history. Pant is expected to captain the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 IPL season. Just minutes earlier, Shreyas Iyer was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.

Pant bid his own farewell to Delhi Capitals. "Goodbyes are never easy. The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing," Pant wrote on Instagram. "I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years. What made this journey all worthwhile is you, the fans. You’ve embraced me, cheered for me, and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life."

He added, "As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I’ll look forward to entertaining you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special."

Pant will now play for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 season.

Pant was last seen in action during India’s first Test against Australia in Perth, where he scored 37 and 1 in India’s 295-run victory. He is also set to feature in the squad for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, scheduled for December 6 in Adelaide.