Parthiv Patel, Siddhant Sharma, Priyansh Arya and Suyash Sharma unveil Outer Delhi Warriors jersey

New Delhi [India], July 31 : The Outer Delhi Warriors on Wednesday unveiled their official team jersey ahead of the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2 campaign, marking a new chapter for the franchise with the presence of key members including team mentor Parthiv Patel, captain Siddhant Sharma, and players Priyansh Arya and Suyash Sharma.

According to a release from the franchise, the jersey launch represents a bold step in defining the team's identity and connecting with the NCR cricket audience.

The official attire and colours of the Outer Delhi Warriors jersey seemed to impress the Delhi circuit, as Parthiv, Priyansh, and Suyash joined in to share a few words on the official commemoration of the jersey being a new identity. The official team kit has been introduced as a major introduction that will shape the Outer Delhi Warriors' communication with the NCR audience in the coming days.

Parthiv Patel, the former Indian professional cricketer and wicketkeeper-batsman who represented the Indian national team in all formats of the game, shared, "Beyond just our team's colours, this jersey symbolises the will to fight of each and every warrior who dons it. The aspirations of Outer Delhi will be carried by our young stars such as Suyash Sharma and Priyansh Arya when they take the field in these colours. The design effectively conveys our aggressive style of playing Twenty20 cricket."

Priyansh Arya, the 24-year-old Indian left-handed opening batter known for his explosive hitting, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also shares, "Wearing this jersey and representing the Outer Delhi Warriors will make me very happy. I am experiencing a rush of pride and accountability, and I want to put it on soon. This season, this jersey will see some memorable moments, and I'm excited to help the team win. The design is everything a cricket player could want, modern yet respectful of the Delhi heritage

The Outer Delhi Warriors are preparing well and are committed to their Delhi Premier League Season 2 debut. The team officials are confident that the new jersey is fated to bring good fortune for the current lineup.

Under the guidance of Parthiv Patel as franchise mentor, the Outer Delhi Warriors are establishing themselves as strong title contenders with the addition of T20 players like Suyash Sharma and Priyansh Arya. When the Delhi Premier League Season 2 gets underway, supporters can anticipate seeing the Warriors in their new uniforms as they compete for the DPL championship title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor