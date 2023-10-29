Pastry artist Rakesh Sahu creates chocolate replica of World Cup 2023 trophy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 29 : A Bhubaneswar-based pastry artist Rakesh Sahu and his team have crafted a stunting chocolate replica of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup-2023 trophy to express their love for the Indian team.

Rakesh shared the experience of crafting the cake to cheer up the Men in Blue as they seek to keep their win streak intact in the ongoing World Cup and also discussed the contents of the cake.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh said, "In the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023, the Indian team leading towards hijacking the World Cup- 2023 trophy. Therefore, I have crafted a stunting chocolate replica of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy to cheer up the Indian team. It took three days to complete the trophy from top to bottom".

"I used around 10 kg varieties of chocolate to prepare the replica of the ICC World Cup-2023 trophy. It was quite difficult to make the three pillars and the ball needs to be on top of this trophy. And also became challenging to keep the trophy on chocolate temperature to not melt accordingly," Rakesh added.

Sahu added that there are eight members of the team, and all have worked together to prepare this chocolate replica of the ICC World Cup 2023. We all express love and cheer-up for the Indian team, and hope that Indian players will grab the ICC World Cup-2023 trophy.

Earlier, Rakesh had prepared a 100 kg chocolate idol of lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with it, he crafted a replica of the Hockey World Cup-2023 trophy using 8 kg of chocolate.

India will face the defending champions on Sunday at Lucknow's Ekana stadium. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will also be in attendance for the game.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

