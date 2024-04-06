Pat Cummins completes 50 IPL wickets

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins completed 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Cummins achieved this milestone during SRH's IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time champions in Hyderabad.

During the match, Cummins took one wicket for 29 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 7.20. He got the key wicket of Shivam Dube.

Cummins, who has represented Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and now SRH, has taken 50 wickets in 46 matches at an average of 29.62 and an economy rate of 8.47, with the best figures of 4/34.

Cummins' best season was with Delhi Capitals back in 2017, taking 15 wickets at an average of 24.86, with the best bowling figures of 2/20.

So far in four IPL 2024 games, Cummins has taken five wickets at an average of 24.80, with the best figures of 2/35.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with fours boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run-rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor