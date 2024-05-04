"Pat Cummins gives me a lot of freedom...": SRH pacer T Natrajan

New Delhi [India], May 4 : India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natrajan, who is having an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) season, said that it is an honour to have his skipper Pat Cummins' trust to bowl difficult overs and added that the Aussie star gives him a lot of freedom and clarity.

SRH is having a really fine IPL season so far, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. They are at the fourth position in the points tally. A crucial role in SRH's success is played by Natrajan, sitting at the second place in the wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps at an average of 19.13 and best figures of 4/19.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Natrajan said, "I feel it is an honour for me that Cummins and the SRH team management trust me to bowl those tough overs. I feel since 2020, it has been my process to bowl at the end of the powerplay and at the death."

"Initially, it would have been difficult for the team to give me those overs. But after having a bit of success, they would have got confidence in my bowling. And I also have the confidence that I can bowl in any situation. I have had the mindset to adapt according to any situation in T20 cricket. If the batters are scoring a lot of runs, I will try to control and find some success for the team. Since 2020, I have had a clear mindset while bowling the pressure overs," he added.

Natrajan said that Cummins gives him a lot of freedom and communicates really well with the rest of the bowling group. Being a bowler himself, he is able to understand Natrajan's mindset as one.

"To start with, I will go with my plans and strengths. If I get confused, I have a chat with him and get more clarity. He has told me: "Do not worry, whatever happens, I am there for you." I am a quiet person, sometimes I do not even speak much with Indian players. But I have become very attached to Pat Cummins. Obviously, I am delighted to play under a captain who has won world titles," he added.

Natrajan also said that the skill level of batters has really seen a lot of improvement and batting depth till number nine or 10th has given them the freedom to slog and the Impact Rule player is also advantageous as the team gets an extra batter.

"Even if a team scores 200-plus, the batters are chasing such high targets. As a bowler, it has been very difficult to bowl on these pitches this IPL. If you see that Kolkata-Punjab match, even 260 [261] is not a safe total. Paavam illaya [poor] bowlers? (laughs). That match was like a video game, with most sixes in a T20. As a bowler, if you do well this season on these flat pitches, you will have the confidence that you can succeed anywhere," he added.

On how it is like bowling to hard-hitting South African batter Heinrich Klaasen in the nets, Natrajan said that just like every bowler, he fears Klaasen.

"He is hitting the ball long and far. Too long and too far! It is a learning process for me too. I can understand his strengths and use that information when I come up against him as an opponent," he concluded.

SRH's next game will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor