Paul Collingwood appointed England's interim head coach for West Indies Tests

Paul Collingwood has been appointed as England's interim Head Coach for the upcoming Test series in West Indies, the ECB announced on Monday (February 7). Collingwood was also recently in charge of the English side that lost the T20I series in the Caribbean 3-2. English cricket has undergone a major revamp with Chris Silverwood being sacked as team's head coach following their 4-0 defeat to Australia in the Ashes.Silverwood is one of three casualties from England's post-Ashes fallout, with managing director of men's cricket Ashley Giles and assistant coach Graham Thorpe also losing their jobs. Sir Andrew Strauss has been appointed interim managing director.

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean," Collingwood said following the appointment. "I can't wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild. "Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special. I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper."England will first play a four-day warm-up game, beginning on March 1 before kicking off the three-match Test series. The Test matches will be played in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.