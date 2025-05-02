Paul & Shark appoint Indian cricketer KL Rahul as global brand ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark proudly announces its partnership with KL Rahul, one of India's most accomplished cricketers. As the first-ever Indian athlete to be named a global ambassador for Paul & Shark, KL Rahul will embody the brand's evolving vision of luxury, adventure, and modern style.

This announcement marks a milestone moment, highlighting the strategic importance of the Indian market for Paul & Shark - a country with which the brand shares a longstanding relationship in both business and communication. Today, the brand proudly celebrates 15 years in India, with a presence across key cities.

KL Rahul joins the rank of the international sporting ambassadors of Paul & Shark. Rooted in a genuine affinity, this collaboration between Paul and Shark and KL Rahul is a contemporary, dynamic relationship that reflects shared values of sport, travel, and discovery. It is a bond that transcends style, celebrating a mutual passion for Italian craftsmanship, exceptional quality, and timeless design - the defining hallmarks of the brand.

Deeply inspired by a love for the sea and outdoors, Paul & Shark has consistently blended elegance with innovation - creating technical and performance-driven clothing designed to be worn on every occasion. As a family-managed, generational business, the brand remains grounded in heritage while embracing the present and looking to the future, with a strong commitment to responsible practices and sustainability at its core.

The appointment of KL Rahul is another milestone move for Paul & Shark. Since 1975 the family- owned brand has been at the forefront of Italian craftsmanship.

The campaign featuring KL Rahul will go live on May 2, 2025, across Paul & Shark's global platforms and KL Rahul's Instagram, with a special focus on India - a key market in the brand's international distribution network.

Paul & Shark CEO Andrea Dini shares, "Paul & Shark has always stood for authenticity, adventure, and luxury. KL Rahul's journey as an athlete, his international appeal, and his distinct sense of style makes him a natural extension of our brand's values. This partnership is not just about fashion - it is about celebrating a way of life that merges sport, travel, and contemporary elegance."

KL Rahul adds, "Paul & Shark just gets my style. The brand is effortless, sharp, and never trying too hard. It stands for quality and quiet confidence, which is exactly how I see fashion too. Being the first Indian to represent them globally makes it even more special, it feels like the kind of partnership that just fits."

