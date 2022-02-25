Paul Stirling re-joins Islamabad United for PSL 2022 after leaving tournament mid-way

Paul Stirling has made himself available for tonight's eliminator against Lahore Qalandars. A relaxation of Covid rules sees the Irishmen immediately eligible to compete upon arrival in Pakistan as soon as he registers a negative PCR test. Earlier, the PCB had stated that anyone arriving from outside Pakistan would have to quarantine for three days before being allowed to play.

Stirling played the first five games of the PSL for United before leaving for international duty, a quadrangular series and the World Cup qualifiers. He's the second high-profile returnee for Islamabad United after Alex Hales who initially left the squad citing the mental fatigue. Stirling has been in sensational T20 form and was one of the big names who went unsold at the recently concluded IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru.