Pavilion End of Trent Bridge stadium to be named after pace legend Stuart Broad ahead of 2nd ENG-WI Test

Nottingham [UK], July 17 : The Pavilion End of the Trent Bridge will be named after the former England pace legend Stuart Broad ahead of the second Test between England and West Indies on Wednesday.

Broad, one of the greatest bowlers produced by England, also represented Nottinghamshire from 2008-2023, where he was born. The county also uses Trent Bridge as their home ground.

The 38-year-old represented England from 2006-2023, playing his last international game, an Ashes Test match against Australia, in July last year.

In 344 international matches, he took 847 wickets at an average of 27.83, with the best figures of 8/15. He is the seventh-highest wicket taker in international cricket history and England's second-highest wicket-taker behind James Anderson (991 wickets), who also announced his retirement after a win in the first Test at Lord's. He also scored 4,309 runs at an average of 16.44, with a century and 13 fifties.

Broad was particularly dominant in Tests, taking 604 wickets at an average of 27.68, with the best figures of 8/15. He is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and England's second-highest wicket-taker behind Anderson (704 wickets). He formed a dominant pace duo with Anderson over the years. He also scored 3,662 runs at an average of 18.03, with all of his international centuries and fifties coming in this format. His best score was 169.

The official website of Nottinghamshire Cricket issued a statement about the renaming of the Pavilion End after Broad, writing, "If you are joining us for day one of the contest, please be in your seats by 10.40am as we officially rename the Pavilion End of our venue in honour of Nottinghamshire's most successful bowler on the international stage."

Both Stuart and his father, Chris Broad, will be there, as a plaque at Stuart Broad End will be unveiled before the start of the play, to honour the legendary pacer's fine career with his county and England both.

England revealed their playing eleven for the second Test against West Indies on Tuesday.

The playing eleven for the second Test features only one change, with Mark Wood coming in for pace legend James Anderson, who retired from the international cricket after a win in the first Test at Lord's.

England playing eleven for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

