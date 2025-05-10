PBKS applauds BCCI, IPL and other authorities for ensuring safe movement of their players, coaches, families, and support staff from Dharamsala

New Delhi [India] May 10 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) felt pleased that all players, support staff, and everyone associated with Punjab Kings cricket operations are safe and secure, as per a press note from PBKS.

PBKS hailed Board Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian Railways, Police, State authorities, and internal operations team for ensuring the safe movement of players, coaches, families, and support staff from both Delhi Capitals & Punjab Kings, from Dharamsala to a secure location.

The Kings also thanked CEO Satish Menon for his guidance throughout this process.

"It's been a standout season for the IPL and for Punjab Kings, both on and off the field. None of it would've been possible without our fans. Your support through every high and low has meant the world, and we're truly grateful. Most importantly, in moments like these, it's important we stay united and composed. We stand firmly with our armed forces Nation First. Always. This came after several tournaments were suspended or postponed in India on Friday due to the recent escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan," the Punjab Kings said.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to the escalating tensions between the two nations.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added.

Later in the day, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was postponed until further notice due to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

