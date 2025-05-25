"PBKS bowling attack leaves them a bit vulnerable...": Manjrekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Following Punjab Kings (PBKS) loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the bowling attack of the second-place holders leaves them "a bit vulnerable".

PBKS' finish in the final two is under jeopardy, as after their loss to DC by six wickets, they are just left with one game, and so are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who could displace them from the top two. PBKS' final league game is with an in-form Mumbai Indians (MI) while RCB will be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

PBKS' bowling attack did not feature lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and also did not bowl Marco Jansen with the new ball and in death overs, instead using Azmatullah Omarzai and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while defending 207.

"I think Punjab Kings' bowling attack leaves them a bit vulnerable. But if they can sort out their bowling a little, things could improve. I am not sure why Chahal didn't play. In the end, when they could not defend 200, it was not about bowling poorly it just looked like they lacked the ability. Stoinis, despite his best efforts, was never going to defend 8 or 10 runs in the final over. The same applies to Omarzai in these conditions," said Manjrekar, a JioStar expert, on 'Match Centre Live' on JioHotstar.

On the team that will be the first to seal their top two spot, Manjrekar said it could be GT, who have won nine out of their 13 games so far and lost just four, including their most recent game to LSG. They are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

"I think Gujarat Titans might be the first team to secure a top-two spot. They have only dropped one game, which could be just what they need to recharge and come back stronger in the next match," he concluded.

