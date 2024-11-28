PBKS co-owners delighted after building formidable squad at IPL 2025 mega-auction

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 28 : The Punjab Kings (PBKS) think tank assembled a squad built for success at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The Kings entered the auction to create a solid core for years to come and succeeded, courtesy of the hard work and effort of the coaches, scouts, and analysts in the build-up to the auction.

While reflecting on successful auctions, Ness Wadia, co-owner of the team, praised the team's scouts and analysts and acknowledged the contribution made by Ricky Ponting. He said, "It is a pleasure to sit next to Ricky (Ponting, head coach) and learn so much, even with the analysts, Saurabh and Ashish. It was a great team effort. They put in at least 200-300 hours in the last month and a half. So, all the hard work pays off, and now we get to the important part: playing."

Ness Wadia also spoke about the togetherness and family dynamic the franchise is looking to build together, including the players and the backroom staff. "It is almost like a family with us, Saurabh, Satish, and everyone else. I think Ricky brings that humility and humbleness and experience as a world-class player, cricketer, and captain. He is one of the greatest ever, and we are so happy to have him with us. We welcome him to the family."

"I think Punjab is going to be very happy, and all Punjabi supporters in Himachal, Kashmir, and other places can be pleased with the style he (Ponting) brings. We all know what he does. So, we look forward to seeing him in 2025," he concluded.

Co-owner Preity Zinta, delighted with the team's performance over the two days, said, "Auctions are always very dynamic, but if you get over ninety percent of the players you wanted, then it is a fantastic auction. We did get over ninety percent of the players we wanted. It was bittersweet because we had to let go of certain players. That was our calculation: if we go with a clean slate with the least retention and the highest purse, we get the flexibility to do something completely different.

She reiterated the new approach for the Punjab Kings and was pleased with the additions to the squad. She said, "This season, we have a new approach, a new coach, a new stadium, and there is new hope. Some former players are back. We have Stoinis, we have Maxi, we have Arsh. Arsh, of course, is Punjabi as well. We have also got Nehal (Wadhera), who is from Punjab. We have got Harnoor as well. It was very important for us to get players from our catchment, young talents."

She also sent a message to the loyal Punjab Kings fans who have constantly supported the team through thick and thin. She stated, "I want to thank all our fans for the Punjab Kings. You have always supported us. You are the best fans in the world, and I promise we are going to put our best foot forward this season and, hopefully, bring home the trophy for all of you."

Ricky Ponting helmed the auction for the Kings in Jeddah. The Australian legend was delighted with the team's performance at the auction table and credited the analysts and scouts for their efforts. "The auction has gone great. It probably couldn't have gone much better, to be honest. It's been a lot of work and a lot of team effort. The analysts have done a terrific job, providing me with much information on the local players. Obviously, I know a lot about the overseas guys," he added.

SQUAD

Batters: Shubman Gill (retained), Sai Sudharsan (retained), Rahul Tewatia (retained), Sherfane Rutherford

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat

Allrounders: Rashid Khan (spin; retained), Washington Sundar (spin), M Shahrukh Khan (spin; retained), Mahipal Lomror (spin), Nishant Sindhu (spin), Arshad Khan (pace), Jayant Yadav (spin), Glenn Phillips (spin), Karim Janat (pace)

Spinners: Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore

Fast bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor