PBKS' Prabhsimran reveals perspective-changing advice from Sachin during his initial IPL years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh on Tuesday opened up on learning from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, saying that he asked the cricket icon for some advice to deal with sitting out of the playing eleven for so long.

Prabhsimran was speaking on the Star Sports Press Room with the Punjab Kings ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

Prabhsimran, who could get only six games during his first four years with PBKS, said, "It has been seven years. However, if you look at my record, I did not play for the first four years I used to get only one match. So there was pressure. I used to get very frustrated and would go to the gym and run 7-8 km."

"I spoke to Sachin sir once when I was not playing. I asked him how to deal with sitting out for so long in such a big tournament. He told me, 'I didn't sit out much, but if you have come this far, think of how much you can learn from here. Many players would want to be where you are.' That changed my perspective I started believing that if it does not happen now, it will happen next time," he added.

Since then, Prabhsimran has enjoyed three seasons with PBKS, earning considerable success with his fiery starts as an opener. This season, he has made 292 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.44, with a couple of half-centuries, and his runs are coming at a strike rate of 168.78. His best score is 83.

Overall, in 43 matches, he has made 1,048 runs at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 151.88, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 103.

The 2023 season was his best so far, with 358 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 150.42, with a century and fifty, and the best score of 103.

On skipper Shreyas Iyer's leadership, Prabhsimran said that his decision-making makes him different from other captains.

"Many of those decisions have ended up helping us win. Most importantly, if a player has a bad day, he talks to them. When your captain tells you, 'we're backing you,' it gives you confidence. He is one of the best captains I have ever played with," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor