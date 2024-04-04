PBKS register highest successful chase in IPL 2024, defeat GT with help from Shashank's power-hitting

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 : Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma's brutal power-hitting stunned Gujarat Titans (GT) and helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) register the highest successful chase in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as they defeated GT by 3 wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

With superb temperament under pressure and nerves of steel, Shashank's brutal bashing stole the limelight at the Narendra Modi Stadium while well-supported breezy cameos from Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh played an anchoring role in Punjab's 3-wicket victory. For GT star spinners Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan tried to change the course of the game however Shashank's nerves of steel pulled off a brilliant heist for the Punjab Kings.

Chasing a massive target of 200 runs, Jonny Bairstow came out all gun blazing as he smashed Azmatullah Omarzai for three boundaries in the very first over of the game.

Umesh Yadav in his first over gave PBKS the first blow as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 1. Prabhsimran Singh with Bairstow hammered some big shots while taking singles at regular intervals.

Noor Ahmad in the 6th over ended Bairstow's (22) fine innings as the batter failed to read the spinner. Noor got his 2nd wicket of the night in his 2nd over as he sent the dangerous-looking Prabhsimran packing for 35 runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai joined the GT bowlers' party as he dismissed Sam Curren for 5 runs as the batter's shot went to Williamson at mid-wicket.

Shashank Singh's power-hitting kept PBKS hopes alive as the batter smashed the GT bowlers. Jitesh Sharma also joined forces and smashed back-to-back maximums off Rashid Khan before losing his wicket to the ace spinner in the same over.

Shashank's maiden IPL fifty came off 25 balls, and the batter kept Punjab Kings in the hunt. Impact player, Ashutosh stamped his real impact as he scored six off the first ball by Mohit Sharma however the batter fell prey to Darshan Nalkande in the last over after scoring 31 runs.

In the last over Punjab needed just 7 runs needed off 5 balls and Shashank smashed the winning runs for PBKS as they registered a nervy win by 3 wickets.

Earlier, the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed Gill's effortless stroke play as he bossed the PBKS bowlers and registered his highest individual score in the IPL 2024- 89* off a mere 48 deliveries.

It was a game where the tides constantly shifted in the favour of both teams. Harpreet Brar opened the bowling attack for PBKS and kept his line and length tight, but Gill showed his prowess as he smoked it into the stand with a half volley.

After being put to bat, GT got off to a Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Shubman Gill got GT off to a decent start, accumulating 29 runs in 2.5 overs.

Kagiso Rabada put a dent in GT's start by dismissing Saha with a delivery clicking 143.9 kph angled into the right-handed batter which was caught comfortably by Shikhar Dhawan. Kane Williamson arrived at the crease and brought up a 40-run stand with Gill.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar broke the partnership and deceived Williamson (26) with some extra bounce to send him back to the dressing room. Sai Sudharsan came in and showed his intent straightaway with a couple of aggressive shots. The duo brought up a 53-run stand and looked poised for an extended stay on the crease.

Dhawan gambled on Harshal and struck gold as the experienced pacer broke the partnership by removing Sudharsan.

With a slower bouncer, Sudharsan tried to guide the ball towards third man but the lack of pace sent it straight to the keeper behind the stumps.

Gill found the fence and raised his bat for a half-century with a shot pleasing to the eye. Vijay Shankar failed to make an impact and departed for 8(10).

Rahul Tewatia who is a walking nightmare for PBKS came in and struck a maximum as whipped the full toss over the deep backward square leg.

In the final over of the innings, Tewatia struck back-to-back boundaries off Arshdeep Singh to take GT to a massive total of 199/4.

Brief Score: Gujarat Titans 199/4 (Shubman Gill 89*, Sai Sudharsan 33; Kagiso Rabada 2-44) vs Punjab Kings 200/7 (Shashank Singh 61*, Ashutosh Sharma 31; Noor Ahmad 2-32).

