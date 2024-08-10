PBKS Star Jitesh Sharma Gets Engaged to Shalaka Makeshwar; Suryakumar Yadav and Other Cricketers Send Best Wishes (See Pics)

Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), recently made headlines for personal reasons. Sharma announced his engagement to Shalaka Makeshwar through an Instagram post on Friday, August 9.

Makeshwar, a Nagpur native with an engineering background, works in the IT sector. She has previously served as a Senior Test Engineer at Global Logic and a Software Engineer at Advent Software Pvt. Limited. Makeshwar completed her BE in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Prof. Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management and her M.Tech in VLSI Design from Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering (YCCE).

In his Instagram post, Sharma shared photos from the engagement ceremony, which took place on August 8. Sharma wore black pants and a gray shirt, while Makeshwar donned a traditional saree. Both were seen with floral garlands. Sharma's caption read, “In this crazy world, we found our forever on 8.8.8. 8th August 2024.”

Cricketers including India's new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and others extended their congratulations to the couple. Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “Bahut bahut badhaiiii bhauuu aur vahini dono ko,” while Ruturaj Gaikwad simply commented, “Congratulations and welcome to the club.”

Sharma, who has played nine T20Is for India, was not included in the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. His recent performances with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 were also underwhelming. Sharma scored 187 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 131.69 during the IPL season. He aims to make a strong comeback in the next IPL season and secure a return to the national team. Sharma is expected to play for Vidarbha in the upcoming domestic cricket season.