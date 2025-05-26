PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians; Check Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and are aiming to finish in the top two of the points table. Iyer said the team is focused and ready to perform under pressure. “I let the action talk more than words. There is no scope for errors in a game like this,” he said.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said it was a good toss to lose. “We were not sure what to do. We will try to put runs on the board and defend it. A lot had to go our way to be in this position. The last 8 or 9 games have been like knockouts for us,” Pandya said. He confirmed one change with Ashwani Kumar coming into the side.

Punjab Kings made two changes, bringing in Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Substitutes

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Musheer Khan

Mumbai Indians: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju

